Former Sikkim CM Sanchaman Limboo dies at 73

Former Sikkim CM Sanchaman Limboo dies at 73

Limboo served as the fourth Chief Minister of Sikkim for six months

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Nov 08 2020, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 18:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Former Sikkim Chief Minister Sanchaman Limboo died after a prolonged illness at a state-run hospital here on Sunday, family sources said.

He was 73 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Limboo served as the fourth Chief Minister of Sikkim for six months from June 2 to December 12, 1994.

His body was brought to his residence in Gangtok and arrangements have been made for the funeral at his native village in West Sikkim district, they said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sikkim

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

5 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

5 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

 