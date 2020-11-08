Former Sikkim CM Sanchaman Limboo dies at 73

Former Sikkim Chief Minister Sanchaman Limboo died after a prolonged illness at a state-run hospital here on Sunday, family sources said.

He was 73 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Limboo served as the fourth Chief Minister of Sikkim for six months from June 2 to December 12, 1994.

His body was brought to his residence in Gangtok and arrangements have been made for the funeral at his native village in West Sikkim district, they said.