Former union minister Satyabrata Mookherjee passes away at 90

Former union minister and the West Bengal BJP's ex-president Satyabrata Mookherjee died at his residence in Kolkata on Friday following prolonged illness, party sources said.

Mookherjee, who was also an additional solicitor general of India before entering politics, was 90.

"Mookherjee was suffering from old-age-related ailments for quite some time. He breathed his last this morning," a party official said.

BJP Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari condoled his death.

"I am disheartened about the sad demise of former @BJP4Bengal President Shri Satyabrata Mukherjee. Popularly known as Jolu Babu, he was an MP & Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Govt. Condolences to his family members & friends. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti," Adhikari tweeted.

Condolences to his family members & friends. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti 🙏

The veteran politician was elected from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency on BJP ticket in 1999.

In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Mookherjee was the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers (from September 2000 – June 2002) and then for Commerce and Industry (July 2002 – October 2003).

Mookherjee was president of the BJP's West Bengal unit from 2008 before he was replaced by Rahul Sinha in October 2009.

Mookherjee an Additional Solicitor General of India before being elected to the Lok Sabha.