Four children killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand's Sahibganj

Jharkhand: Four children killed in lightning strike

  Apr 30 2023
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four children were killed in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at Babutola in Radhanagar police station area in the afternoon when the children, in the age group of 9-11, were playing in a mango orchard, they said.

Also Read: Lightning strikes in West Bengal: Toll rises to 18

"Four children were killed, while one was injured. The injured child is undergoing treatment at a hospital," Superintendent of Police Anuranjan Kispotta told PTI.

