Four die in Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh, 1 missing

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian army with five on board crashed near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh's upper Siang district Friday morning. Bodies of four army personnel have been recovered from the crash site while another remains missing.

The Weapons System Integrated (WSI) version of the ALH took off from Likabali in Lower Siang district for a routine sortie. However, it crashed near Migging village, situated south of Tutting, the headquarters of Upper Siang at around 10:43am, an army spokersons based at its 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in neighbouring Assam said.

A joint search and rescue operation comprising Army and Air Force had immediately been launched. The team included a MI17 helicopter, two ALHs and three columns of the Army.

The site where the ALH crashed was about 35-kms from the border with China, army sources said.

The chopper crashed on a hill having no road connectivity and even the choppers used for rescue operations could not land near the crash site, sources said. "Help of local people was also sought," another source at Tuting said.

"The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained," a statement issued by the army said, adding that they were verifying the identity of the deceased persons.

The ALH (WSI), also known as Rudra Mark IV, is a twin engine helicopter indigenously designed and developed by the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is a potent attack helicopter and is used by both the Army and the IAF.

The ALH (WSI) was deployed in the Northeast in order to add more teeth to the defence forces deployed to guard the border with China. Arunachal Pradesh shares a border with China and Myanmar.

This is the second chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh this month. On October 5, a Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang, in which a Lt Colonel of the army died while another was injured.