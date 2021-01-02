Four IAF choppers, NDRF launch operation to control Dzukou Valley fire near Nagaland-Manipur border

Four helicopters of Indian Air Force (IAF) and 59 personnel of NDRF launched a joint operation on Saturday morning as the wildfire at Dzukou Valley, a picturesque trekking spot atop 2452-meter on Nagaland-Manipur border, continued to spread towards Manipur.

This comes after home minister Amit Shah assured Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh that the Centre would provide all help to control the fire that started on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of eastern air command of IAF at Shillong, Meghalaya, Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said one Mi-17 V5 helicopter was first deployed on Friday and three more choppers were pressed into service on Saturday. "After assessment of the extent of the fire, the IAF is deploying three more helicopters equipped with Bambi Bucket to douse the fire," he said in a statement.

A C-130J Hercules aircraft of the IAF airlifted 9 ton load for the fire fighting personnel including 48 NDRF personnel from Guwahati to Dimapur on Friday night, Singh said.

The fire broke out on Tuesday following which personnel of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority swung into action but could not control it due to strong wind and difficult hilly terrain. The blazing fire could be seen from the Nagaland capital Kohima, situated about 30km away.

Manipur also pressed its fire fighters into action as the fire started spreading fast towards the state. They managed to control the wildfire at eastern side spreading from Mount Khungho towards Mao. "Unfortunately, the wildfire at the southern side is yet to be brought under control," Biren Singh said.

Dzukou valley is a popular tourist spot and is mostly famous for its seasonal flowers and bio-diversity. Thousands of tourists trek to the valley to view the pink and purple flowers on the hills that also houses endangered tragopans, Nagaland's state bird, and other species of birds and animals.