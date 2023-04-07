Four killed in two incidents in West Bengal

A couple and their daughter were allegedly hacked to death at Sitalkuchi, in West Bengal, on Friday. The husband, and the wife, a panchayat member, both had allegiance to the ruling party. Preliminary information suggests that the miscreants entered the house, and attacked the family.

The second daughter is in a critical condition.Three people have been rounded up in the incident. A police probe is in place, and the motive of the attack – political or otherwise – is being looked into.

In another case, a local Trinamool leader was allegedly killed in Hanskhali in Nadia.