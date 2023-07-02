Four killed in two separate incidents in Manipur, NH-2 blockade lifted

Four more persons were killed in two separate firing incidents in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts in Manipur even as the state government made repeated appeals to all communities to maintain peace in the state.

Manipur police control room on Sunday evening said unknown armed miscreants from the adjoining hills fired at the "village volunteers" at Khoijumantabi hills in Bishnupur district a little after midnight of Sunday killing three persons. "Operation was launched by police in the area and the armed miscreants were repelled," said a police statement.

Sources said the three belonged to the Meitei community but the police statement did not mention their identity. The "village volunteers" are group of villagers, mostly armed, who are protecting their villages from attack.

Following the incident, the administration of the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district reduced the curfew relaxation time. The curfew will now remain lifted between 5 am and 10 am.

The police statement said the situation remained tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of "unruly mob" in the past 48-hours. "The situation is normal in most districts,'" it said.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an organisation of the Kuki tribe said a villager, identified as David Hmar was killed after attack by armed miscreants at Langza and Chinglangmei villages in Churachandpur district at around 4 am. The ITLF alleged the involvement of Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group in the attack. But the police statement did not mention the attack and the death in Churachandpur. Hamr Students' Association joint headquarters in New Delhi also condoled the death.

NH-2 blockade lifted:

In what could provide respite for transportation in Manipur, Kuki groups on Sunday decided to lift the blockade on NH-2, a lifeline of Manipur, which connects Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland. The decision was taken in a meeting held in Guwahati. The NH-2 remained blocked for two months (since May 3) by Kuki organisations to protest the ongoing violence.

Transportation of essential commodities and movement of troops remained seriously affected due to the blockade on NH-2. Transportation through the NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam), however, continued but transportation cost through the route is more

The ITLF on Sunday announced that Kukis will observe a candle light vigil on Monday evening to mourn the deaths. All residents were requested to light a candle in front of their houses at 7am on Monday.