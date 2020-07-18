Four NDRF personnel among 10 new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 282

4 NDRF personnel among 10 new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram

  Jul 18 2020
Ten people including four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 282 on Saturday, a health official said.

Five fresh cases were reported from Aizawl, three from Siaha and two from Champhai district, he said.

The new patients, including the four NDRF personnel who were posted at Lungverh near Aizawl, had returned from other states. They are in the age group of 21-50, the official said.

Seven of the 10 new patients are asymptomatic while three have shown Covid-19 symptoms, he said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 122 while 160 people have recovered so far, the official added.

