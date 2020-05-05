Four new coronavirus cases in Odisha, tally rises to 173 in state

Four new coronavirus cases in Odisha, total 173

PTI
PTI,
  • May 05 2020, 20:34 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 20:34 ist
An artist designs his motorcycle on novel coronavirus theme to make people aware against the pandemic, during ongoing lockdown in Bhubaneswar. (PTI Photo)

Four people, who recently returned from Gujarat and West Bengal, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 173, an official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 112. Of the four new cases, two hailed from Balasore, one from Ganjam and the other from Cuttack districts, the official said.

Cuttack last reported a COVID-19 case on April 3, while Ganjam falls in the orange zone. The new cases in the two districts are two persons who recently from Surat in Gujarat.

In Balasore, the two new patients, aged 50 and 26, recently returned from West Bengal. Contact-tracing and follow-up actions are being undertaken in the three districts, the official said.

A total of 3,535 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Odisha on Monday, the highest in a day in the state, the official said. The Health Department has tested 44,663 samples so far.

Jajpur district has reported the maximum number of cases at 52, followed by Khurda, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, at 47, Balasore at 23, Bhadrak at 21 and Sundargarh at 11.

Sixty people have recovered from the disease. The state has reported only one coronavirus death -- a person from Bhubaneswar who died on April 6. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Odisha
Coronavirus lockdown

