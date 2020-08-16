Four policemen injured in stone pelting in Bhagalpur

Four policemen were injured in Bihar's Bhagalpur district where a group of persons, engaged in illegal construction of a house, attacked security personnel by pelting stones.

Naugachhia Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pravendra Bharti said that 13 people, including five women, were arrested in this connection on Sunday morning.

The incident took place on Saturday night at Balha village under Bhawanipur police station when a police team had gone to the area after receiving information that some people were illegally constructing a house on a disputed plot, the SDPO said.

One Sunil Das and his family members were carrying out the illegal construction and Das and his family members started hurling stones at the police team, led by Sub- Inspector Subhash Yadav, when it reached the spot, Bharti said.

Subhash Yadav received serious injuries while three other police personnel were also injured, the SDPO said.

"They have been admitted to a local primary health centre," Bharti said.