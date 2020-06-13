Four-storey building comes crashing down in West Bengal

Four-storey building comes crashing down in West Bengal, none hurt

  Jun 13 2020
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A four-storey residential building collapsed like a house of cards into a canal in Bengal's West Midnapore district on Saturday but no casualties were reported, officials said.

Dramatic visuals on social media showed the building leaning to its front and collapsing into a canal amid cries of scared people. Two of its top floors could be seen getting detached from the rest of the building under the impact.

Officials said there were no casualties as the residents had vacated the structure after it began shaking while the canal was being dredged.

The dredging work was going on in Gomrai canal in Daspur block of the district for the last few weeks, and the foundation of the building that sat on its edge might have got damaged due to that.

Though nobody was injured, the residents could not recover much of their belongings in time, they added.

