French group takes stock of biodiversity conservation projects being implemented in Assam

A team from Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the French public financial institution funding biodiversity conservation projects in Assam, between March 15 and 19, took stock of the works done and those in progress.

The five-member team, including members of AFD international and India, project director Pavan Kumar, principal chief conservator of forests, Assam, and a group of management consultants, visited different sites and interacted with the beneficiaries of the Phase-I and II of the Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation across Dibrugarh, Digboi, Jorhat, Kaziranga and Guwahati. The project, which started in 2012, is now in its second phase with a vision that keeps local communities at the heart of conserving wildlife, plants and ecosystems.

The mission visit kicked off with the inauguration of plantation sites and interaction with the Joint Forest Management Committees involved in raising plantation in the reserved forest areas of Jokai, Dehing Mukh and upper Dehing in eastern Assam to reiterate the importance of rehabilitating the green cover of the state, said a statement issued by AFD on Monday (March 21).

Also Read — Fringe area farmers in Assam's rhino hubs take up vermicomposting to help in conservation

“Under Phase-II, plantations would be raised on about 12,500 hectares in priority sites across Assam. Of the total, more than 77 hectares have already been covered. The key focus areas of the project are mainstreaming gender perspectives into the work packages of Assam forest department and ensuring that the benefits of the ecosystem services percolate through to the vulnerable communities,” the project director, Pavan Kumar, said in the statement.

The team visited the Kaziranga National Park, the recently notified Dehing Patkai National Park, and a few of the adjacent eco-development committees — Gelipung in Dehing and Tamulipathar in Kaziranga — to assess the sustainability of the alternative livelihood training imparted in Phase-I and how those helped the project beneficiaries, especially women, reduce their dependence on forest resources through the opportunities of convergence, said the statement.

The team also visited different artificial highlands and held discussions with the forest guards at the anti-poaching camps in Kaziranga to get an idea of their existing knowledge and the skills required to protect the wildlife at the parks. The project looks at assessing the competencies of the frontline workers, and subsequently, bring technological and infrastructural upgradation to increase their efficiency on the ground.

A part of the mission also focused on an upcoming Indo-Pacific initiative between the AFD, the Assam forest department and the ONF International — a subsidiary of the French National Forest Office (ONF). The AFD had granted Rs. 2.50 crores in kind to the state government to carry out an exchange programme for forest officials of France and Assam to similar landscapes and increase the abilities of forest officials in wildlife management.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: