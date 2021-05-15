Fresh Covid-19 curbs in West Bengal from May 16 to 30

Fresh Covid-19 curbs in West Bengal from May 16 to 30

Grocery shops and markets will remain open from 7 am to 10 am

Soumya Das 
Soumya Das , DHNS,
  • May 15 2021, 12:45 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 14:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The West Bengal government on Saturday imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 30, shutting down bus, metro, taxi, auto-rickshaw, and ferry services along with all government and private offices with the exception of those related to the emergency services. The curbs will come into force from Sunday.

Local train services, schools, colleges, spas, shopping malls, and gyms were already closed in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat, Chief Secretary Alapon Bandyopadhyay said that all factories with the exception of those related to medicine and medical equipment will remain closed till May 30.

“Health, emergency services, courts, electric supply, conservancy services, media, petrol pump will be exempted from the restrictions,” he said.

The Chief Secretary said that in funerals not more than 20 people will be allowed and in the case of a marriage ceremony, the number will be limited to 50. 

Grocery shops and markets will remain open from 7 am to 10 am. All kinds of political and religious gatherings will be prohibited.

He also said that any violation of the orders will attract strict legal actions.

The development comes at a time when the state has been recording more than 20,000 cases for the last few days.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

 