Fresh Covid-19 curbs in West Bengal from May 16 to 30

The West Bengal government on Saturday imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 30, shutting down bus, metro, taxi, auto-rickshaw, and ferry services along with all government and private offices with the exception of those related to the emergency services. The curbs will come into force from Sunday.

Local train services, schools, colleges, spas, shopping malls, and gyms were already closed in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat, Chief Secretary Alapon Bandyopadhyay said that all factories with the exception of those related to medicine and medical equipment will remain closed till May 30.

“Health, emergency services, courts, electric supply, conservancy services, media, petrol pump will be exempted from the restrictions,” he said.

The Chief Secretary said that in funerals not more than 20 people will be allowed and in the case of a marriage ceremony, the number will be limited to 50.

Grocery shops and markets will remain open from 7 am to 10 am. All kinds of political and religious gatherings will be prohibited.

He also said that any violation of the orders will attract strict legal actions.

The development comes at a time when the state has been recording more than 20,000 cases for the last few days.