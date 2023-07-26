Fresh firing, arson reignite tension in Manipur's Moreh Bazar near Myanmar border, vehicles set on fire

Fresh firing took place between security forces and "armed miscreants" in Moreh Bazar, a trade hub near India-Myanmar border in Manipur, after nearly 30 houses and government offices were torched on Wednesday morning.

The fresh firing took place almost at the same time when the Opposition parties in New Delhi moved a non-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government in view of the nearly three-month-long violence in Manipur.

Security officials suspected that the "armed miscreants" could have sneaked into the area from Myanmar after security forces stopped some local residents, who violated the curfew. A forest and electricity guest house and a few houses, which remained abandoned since the start of Manipur violence on May 3, were torched.

The incidents took place hours after two vehicles used by central security forces were burnt down in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The vehicles were coming from Dimapur in Nagaland when they were stopped at Sapormeina area on NH-2 and were set on fire.

There was, however, no report of human casualty in both incidents, security sources said.

Over 140 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis since May 3.

Thousands, belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities, fled Moreh as violence started on May 3. Many houses were set on fire while many were left behind by the displaced persons. Moreh is a busy border business town in Tengnoupal district with a mixed population but Kukis are in majority.

