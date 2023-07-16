Fresh firing in Manipur; woman killed, trucks torched in last 48 hours

A middle-aged woman was allegedly gunned down and three trucks were torched while a mob of Meitei women allegedly forced the security men to release three "armed miscreants" in the conflict-hit Manipur in the past 48-hours.

The woman belonging to a Maring Naga community was found dead in her residence in Meitei-dominated Imphal East district on Saturday night. Sources said that her face was found disfigured. Sources suspected that miscreants killed the lady suspecting her to be a Kuki.

Manipur police on Sunday said they arrested nine persons including five women in connection with the lady's murder. Two arms with ammunition and a car were also seized for investigation into the case.

Hours before, three empty trucks were torched by a mob at Awang Sekmai Mayai Leikai Lampak area of Imphal West district. Manipur police on Sunday said they arrested 19 persons in connection with the case.

On Sunday morning, fresh firing was also reported from Phaileng area in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. Security forces launched an operation that stopped the firing allegedly done by militants.

During the operation in the adjoining Bishnupur district sharing border with Kangpokpi, security forces reportedly nabbed three armed men but a mob of women blocked the area and stopped the central security forces. Sources said three armed men, whom the Meitei women called as village volunteers, were later released due to strong protest by the women.

More than 142 people have been killed and 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis since May 3. Although the security forces and the state government are trying to stop the violence, sporadic incidents of firing and arson have kept the situation volatile.