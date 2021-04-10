Fresh set of Covid protocols for entry to Meghalaya

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Meghalaya government on Saturday issued a fresh set of Covid-19 protocols, mandating online registration on a state-operated portal for those willing to enter the state, Principal Secretary (health) Sampath Kumar said.

Every traveller will have to carry a Covid-negative certificate, and if anyone is found exhibiting symptoms of the disease at the entry point might have to undergo the test again, he said.

The government has also stipulated one-week home quarantine for international travellers regardless of their test results, the official stated.

Additionally, all entrants will have to monitor their health for a period of 10 days from the day of entry into Meghalaya, and inform the administration in case they feel unwell or develop symptoms of the disease.

Iterating that masks should be worn at all time in public places, Kumar further asked people to continue maintaining social distance, while also practising hand hygiene.

At least 42 more Covid-19 cases were detected in Meghalaya on Friday, which pushed the tally in the state to 14,207. Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 167.

As many as 1.48 lakh people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine in the state so far, Health Services director Aman War said.