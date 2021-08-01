Fresh talks between Assam, Mizoram on the card after discussion with Amit Shah

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday said his government agreed to resolve the border issue with Assam through dialogue as per a telephonic discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah and his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"As per telephonic discussion with union home minister and Assam CM, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue," Zoramthanga tweeted on Sunday morning.

This comes amid the tension that was brewing between the two states since the July 26 gunfight on the inter-state border in which six Assam policemen were killed and 41 others were injured. The firing took place on the border between Lailapur in South Assam's Cachar district and Vairengte in Kolasib district of Mizoram. Both Assam and Mizoram claim the land where the gunfight took place as their own.

Hours after Zoramthanga's tweet, when asked about possible talks with Mizoram, Sarma said Assam was willing to talk if the Centre takes a lead to resolve the issue. "Assam is always in favour of talks. We did not go to occupy anyone's land. We always want peace. Our point is be it in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah or the Central government, there should be a decision on how we (Assam-Mizoram) will live in the days to come. Repeated incidents are not good. We are here do development."

About his telephonic talks with Zoramthanga, Sarma said, "Till before three days, I was in frequent talks with Zoramthanga. I talked to him over telephone not less than 18 to 20 times since July 26. On July 26, I talked to him not less than 12 times. But when I called him three days ago, he said he would call me once his Covid-19 quarantine is over. I hope he will call me if there is something," Sarma said.

When asked about the case registered against him and six Assam officers by Mizoram police, Sarma said, "I have no issue with the case against me if that helps to end the problem. If I get the summon, I will accept and take a padyatra (foot march) from Silchar (Cachar) to Vairengte (in Kolasib) to join the investigation. But I can not accept the summon against my officers as the firing took place in Assam land." About registration of a case by Assam police, Sarma said, "there has to be an investigation as people have died."

Sarma had earlier asked why the investigation could not be done by a neutral agency like the NIA or the CBI.