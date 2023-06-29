Fresh violence in Imphal, tear gas shells fired

Fresh violence in Imphal, tear gas shells fired

Earlier in the morning, a man was killed in a gunfight in Kangpokpi district.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jun 29 2023, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 21:49 ist
Security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse miscreants amid fresh violence in Imphal. Credit: PTI Photo

Police fired tear gas shells on Thursday evening to disperse a mob which had gathered at Khwairanband Bazaar in the heart of Imphal where the body of a man killed earlier in the morning in a gunfight in Kangpokpi district was brought and placed in a traditional coffin.

Demonstrators gathered and a mob threatened to carry a procession to the chief minister’s residence, officials said. In the melee, a BJP office was also attacked.

PM Modi should convince Christians in Manipur there is no discrimination: Kerala Bishop

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

