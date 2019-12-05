Fresh war of words between Governor and Mamata

A fresh war of words erupted between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday. The Governor took potshots at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government without directly naming it for the state Assembly gate which was designated for the Governor’s entry being locked during his visit. The Chief Minister accused the Governor without naming him of trying to run a parallel administration in the state.

Dhankhar was left fuming during his visit to the State Assembly when he found that the gate no 3 designated for the Governor’s entry was locked even when he informed the Speaker in advance about his visit.

“ What is the reason behind gate no being closed despite prior intimation of my visit to the Assembly? It has put our democratic history to shame. It is mot just an insult to me but to the Constitution and the state of West Bengal,” said Dhankhar.

However, the Assembly was not in session as the Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday adjourned it for two days stating that the Bills which were scheduled to be tabled were yet to approved by the Governor.

He also said that on Wednesday he had written to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee informing him about his wish to visit the Assembly on Thursday.

“ After that the Special Secretary of the Raj Bhavan received a message in his mobile (from the Assembly) inviting me an my wife for lunch which I accepted. But within one and a half hour my special secretary received another message from Assembly Secretary stating that the invitation has been canceled and Secretary and Special Secreaty of the Assembly will not be present during my visit,” said Dhankhar. He entered the Assembly through Gate no 2 desognated for Assembly officials and journalists.

Not only did the Chief Minister accused the Governor of trying to run a parallel administration in the state but also criticised said “ The House was adjourned as the Bills were not signed. But we will fight this out.”