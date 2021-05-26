From The Newsroom: At least one crore people affected by Cyclone Yaas, says Mamata Banerjee

In your evening news brief, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says at least one crore people were affected by Cyclone Yaas; Delhi High Court has awarded Rs 6 lakh interim compensation to a six-year-old victim of sexual assault, JEE (Advanced) postposed due to the pandemic and freedom fighter and centenarian H S Doreswamy is no more.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom— your daily evening news catch-up show from Deccan Herald.

Here is the top news of May 25, 2021:

At least one crore people were affected and three lakh houses damaged in West Bengal due to the rough weather conditions arising out of cyclone 'Yaas', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Cautioning people that high tide in seas, caused by the storm surge, would persist, Banerjee claimed that Bengal happens to be the "most-affected state".

Cyclone 'Yaas' made its landfall on Wednesday morning near Dhamra port in Odisha, at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph, according to Doppler radar data.

The Delhi High Court has awarded Rs 6 lakh interim compensation to a six-year-old victim of sexual assault, observing that though the system cannot undo the offence it can provide psychological security or empowerment with monetary help besides prosecuting the offender.

The high court, which set aside the trial court’s order awarding Rs 50,000 interim compensation to the boy-child, enhanced the amount to Rs 6 lakh saying the previous sum was low, to say the least.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that while attempting to quantify the compensation payable to the victim even at the interim stage, the court’s effort should be to offer monetary recompense, to the extent possible, for atonement of the crime.

The JEE (Advanced) 2021, which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised date of examination will be announced later.

Noted freedom fighter and centenarian H S Doreswamy passed away on Wednesday afternoon due to cardiac arrest.

The 104-year-old Gandhian was admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research a few days ago due to old age-related sickness including hypertension and bronchitis. In the first week of May, Doreswamy had tested positive for Covid-19. He had successfully fought the Covid-19 virus and was discharged on May 12 from the Jayadeva Hospital.

Several prominent personalities including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa have expressed condolences over the demise of freedom fighter.

Source: DHNS/PTI