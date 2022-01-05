From VIPs to commoners, Kolkata’s Covid list includes all

Politicians, doctors, officials in the administration and police force, sportspersons, besides commoners, have tested positive in Kolkata over the last few days.

The West Bengal government has postponed the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival, and while the Gangasagar Mela and civic polls for four major municipal corporations are still in place, things could change anytime.

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that he has tested positive, besides two family members and staff. “And this is my third time,” he stated. “Since even, the fully vaccinated are not immune (from) fresh infections, the government must act quickly to make this jab available in government hospitals simultaneously along with the ongoing vaccination drive,” he added.

Cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, also tested positive and went into home isolation. Aroop Biswas, Bengal’s power minister, was admitted to the hospital on January 1 after testing positive. Towards December-end, TMC leader Derek O’Brien also took to home isolation after having the infection.

Family members of former cricketer and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who tested positive recently, also got exposed to the virus.

Infections are also being observed among doctors and health workers at hospitals in the city, employees in the state machinery, and the city police force. At least two institutions of higher learning have reported Covid cases over the last few days.

Of the 9,073 cases recorded on Tuesday, Kolkata alone recorded 4,759 cases. Despite strict vigilance and restrictions in place, the surge seems to have continued over the past few days. Around 25 containment zones have also been earmarked by Kolkata Municipal Corporation. While the Gangasagar Mela and elections to four municipal corporations are scheduled to take place this month, decisions are rapidly changing.

