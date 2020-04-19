Frontline medical workers to stay at workplaces: West Bengal govt

West Bengal Government on Sunday issued an order directing frontline medical workers not to commute daily to and from their residences to their workplaces.

It also stated that such daily commuting of frontline medical workers was not desirable since it puts them at the risk of being infected by the COVID-19 virus apart from putting additional physical stress on them.

“This is not desirable since it puts a daily physical and mental strain on the medical personnel, besides also putting them at the risk of being exposed to infection of the virus,” stated the order.

Referring to an earlier order issued on April 16, it also stated that such daily commuting was not necessary since the state government has already announced that frontline medical workers at government hospitals will be given week-long duties and taken off duties for seven days to get “rest and recuperate.”

It also stated that the state administration has already made suitable lodging facilities for frontline medical personnel “ in the vicinity of their workplaces.

"In view of the above, it is hereby ordered that frontline medical personnel in government hospitals shall stay in their headquarters and not commute daily from and to their residences. Any departure from this principle, for any unavoidable reason, will require the prior permission from the CMOH or head of the medical institution concerned,” stated the order.