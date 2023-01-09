G20 meeting on financial inclusion begins in Kolkata

G20 meeting on financial inclusion begins in Kolkata

The three-day meeting will focus on the principles of digital financial inclusion, remittance costs and SME finance availability

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 09 2023, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 13:24 ist
Twelve international speakers will attend this G20 meeting, including senior officials from the World Bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, France and Estonia. Credit: Twitter/ @PIBKolkata

The first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20 began in Kolkata on Monday.

The first day of the event will feature an exhibition on digital innovations for advancing financial inclusion, and sessions on the role of digital public infrastructure in financial inclusion and productivity gains, among others.

The three-day meeting will focus on the principles of digital financial inclusion, remittance costs and SME finance availability, officials said.

Twelve international speakers will attend this G20 meeting, including senior officials from the World Bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, France and Estonia.

Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Saurabh Garg and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) MD and CEO Dilip Asbe are also scheduled to address the sessions.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

G20
India News
Kolkata
West Bengal

What's Brewing

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

Fox and the family

Fox and the family

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

 