Gadkari approves Rs 68,000 cr worth of road projects in four north-east states

Gadkari approves Rs 68K-cr road projects in 4 NE states

Gadkari said that projects worth Rs 50,000 crore for Assam, Rs 9,000 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 5,000 crore for Nagaland and Rs 4,000 crore for Sikkim were approved

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Nov 09 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 22:51 ist
Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday approved a slew of new road projects, valued at Rs 68,000 crore, in four Northeastern states to make international standard surface connectivity.

Addressing a late-night press conference after reviewing various national highway projects in the region, Gadkari said that new projects worth Rs 50,000 crore for Assam, Rs 9,000 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 5,000 crore for Nagaland and Rs 4,000 crore for Sikkim were approved.

"Our aim is to change the entire scenario of road transport in NE by 2024. We target to make roads of international standards in this region," he said.

