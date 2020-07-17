Gangrape victim lodged in Bihar jail granted bail

Gangrape victim lodged in Bihar jail granted bail

Abhay Kumar
Abhay Kumar, DHNS, Patna,
  • Jul 17 2020, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 18:32 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

A lower court in Bihar on Friday granted bail to a gangrape victim who was recently sent to jail in a contempt case.

Top lawyers of the country had protested Araria's Chief Judicial Magistrate's decision to send the victim to Dalsinghsarai jail, around 250 kms from Araria. The lawyers had petitioned to the Chief Justice of Patna High Court highlighting the case and the hearing in the HC was likely today.

However, as the hearing in the High Court was deferred on Friday, a special hearing took place in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Araria, where the magistrate granted bail to the gangrape victim. He, however, denied bail to two of her caregivers, who have also been lodged in Dalsinghsarai jail in the same contempt case.

"While recording her statement on July 10 under Section 164, the learned magistrate perceived her disoriented state of mind as a personal affront and remanded her (and her two caregivers) to judicial custody in Dalsinghsarai Jail.....she (the victim) had to repeat her experience to sundry personnel, often only for voyeuristic purposes...she was traumatized and exhausted.....We respectfully submit that any perceived disrespect must be viewed from this perspective," said the lawyers' petition to the Patna High Court.

Though all the hearings in the lower court have been suspended due to Covid-19 lockdown in Bihar from July 16 to July 31, an exception was made on Friday when the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Araria heard the victim's bail plea and granted her bail.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Patna
Bihar
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

 