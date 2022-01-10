HC issues notice to Assam Guv over monetary anomalies

Gauhati HC issues notices to Assam Governor, others over financial irregularities of 4 varsities

Mukhi is the chancellor of all the four universities

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jan 10 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 20:27 ist
A bench comprising Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Soumitra Saikia issued the notices on a PIL filed by NGO Amguri Naba Nirman Samity. Credit: iStock Photo

The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and others for alleged financial irregularities in three state universities and one central varsity.

Mukhi is the chancellor of all the four universities.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Soumitra Saikia issued the notices on a PIL filed by NGO Amguri Naba Nirman Samity.

The petitioner had last year approached the court with the first PIL, where "certain allegations had been made against the officers for misuse of funds of four universities, namely, Tezpur University, Assam Agricultural University, Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University".

Also Read: Gauhati HC asks East Pakistan immigrant to apply for citizenship under CAA

The court had then disposed of the case, asking the NGO to first approach the chancellor of the universities, and then appear before it again if the petitioner was not happy with the response.

"Now, the petitioner has approached this court again stating that although they have approached the Chancellor on 22.03.2021, but nothing seems to have happened," the high court said.

Along with the chancellor, notices were sent to the UGC, State Education Department, Chief Secretary, Higher Education Director, Comptroller of Assam Agriculture University, Registrars of Gauhati, Dibrugarh and Tezpur universities, DGP and SP of the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell.

"The respondents may file their reply within three weeks," the bench said in its order. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Assam
Guwahati
High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 