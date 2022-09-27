Gauhati High Court upholds CBI court's life sentence to Assam insurgent leader for 2008 serial blasts 

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday upheld the life sentence given by a CBI court to insurgent leader Ranjan Daimary and 10 others in connection with the 2008 serial blasts.

Daimary and others had challenged the CBI court's order in 2019 and moved the Gauhati High Court. The high court pronounced its judgment on Tuesday.

At least 88 people were killed and over 500 people were injured in the serial blasts carried out on October 30, 2008 by insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). The blasts were simultaneously carried out in Guwahati, Barpeta Road, Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon. This was one of the biggest terror attacks in Assam.

Daimary is the founder of the NDFB and was termed as the prime accused in the attacks. The outfit, however, was disbanded in March 2020 after all four factions signed a new Bodo Accord with the government in January 2020. Following the accord, there was a demand by several Bodo organisations for general amnesty to Daimary.

The Gauhati High Court, however, acquitted four persons, who were convicted by the CBI court.