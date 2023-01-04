Genome sequencing detects four Omicron BF7 sub-variant cases in West Bengal

Following genome sequencing, four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF7 have been detected in West Bengal, according to sources in the state health department. However, all the four cases are currently Covid negative as per their latest test reports.

Sources in the state health department said that of the four case, one is a resident of Rajarhat-New Town on the outskirts of Kolkata, while the remaining three, all members of the same family, are residents of Nadia district. All of them had returned to the country from overseas in the recent past.

An official from the state health department said that specimens of a total of 39 persons were sent for genome sequencing, out of which Omicron sub-variant BF7 has been detected in the samples of four persons.

Also Read | Covid jab safe in children, adolescents with MIS-C: Study

According to state health services director Siddhartha Niyogi, following genome sequencing, it was known that these four persons were affected with the BF7 sub-variant.

"However, all of them are Covid negative now. We have tested those who came in touch with them and all of them have tested negative. The daily rate of newly-infected people in the state is below 10 at present. So, there is no reason to panic," he said.

It has been learnt that 22 persons who came in close contact with the resident of Rajarhat-New Town have tested negative.

Similarly, 33 persons coming in close contact with the three members of the same family in Nadia district have also tested negative.