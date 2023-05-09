Girl's body dragged for half-a-km after bus hits bike in Odisha's Balangir

A speeding private bus dragged the body of a girl, after hitting the bike she was riding with her father and sister for about half-a-km near Gaintala in Odisha's Balangir district on Tuesday, police said.

According to sources, one Binapani Pandey of Brahmanipali village was heading towards Puintala block with his two daughters on a motorcycle. The bus, which was overspeeding hit the bike from behind.

Minor girl, about 14 years old, died on the spot while Binapani and his elder daughter sustained serious injuries. After hitting bike, the bus did not stop and dragged the girl's body.

The locals then rescued them and rushed the injured to the Balangir district headquarters hospital for treatment. As the condition of the girl became critical, she was shifted to Burla medical college and hospital.

Staging protest, irate locals blocked the national highway connecting Balangir and Sonepur and demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family. They also demanded strong action against the driver.

Balangir Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tophan Bag and Puintala Tahsildar Rohit Bhoi reached the spot and held discussion with the family members of the deceased.

Bag said that they had seized the bus and arrested the driver. "Now, we are holding discussions with the family members of the victim and locals," said the SDPO.

"I have informed my higher authority about the road mishap. Will also take up this issue with the road safety committee to control such high-speed driving vehicles," said Bhoi.