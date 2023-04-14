Give us WB’s 35 LS seats, BJP will offer next CM: Amit Shah in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, asked Bengal’s voters to get the BJP 35-plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

He claimed that if the voters did so then “25 (the year next) will not be needed”, and before that, the Mamata Banerjee government may come to an end.

Asking people if they wanted to get rid of terror, infiltration, and cattle-smuggling, Shah said that the BJP alone could tackle these issues, as the party did in Assam. There will be no atrocities, bomb blasts, or attacks on Ram Navami processions if the BJP is elected, Shah added.

The BJP will not let Mamata Banerjee’s “Hitler-like rule” continue, he said. “Mamata didi you may be dreaming that, succeeding you, your nephew may become the chief minister… I am telling this in Birbhum that the next chief minister is going to be of the BJP,” Shah said.

Addressing a public meeting in Suri, in Birbhum district, Shah said that people of Bengal offered 77 seats with 38 per cent vote share in the last Assembly elections, and they should complete the residual work too by making BJP win 35 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the next year’s general elections and re-elect PM Modi.