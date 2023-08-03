God made video go viral to ensure truth: Manipur ex-army man whose wife was victim

The husband of one of the victims of May 4 video from Manipur where three women were stripped and paraded naked by a mob is a Kargil war veteran. While speaking to The Indian Express, the 65-year old said that before the video emerged no one believed the victims. He also told the publication that it was God who made the video go viral to ensure that the truth about the incident comes out.

He has served the forces for 30 years before retiring and, as per the report, was involved in Op Rakshak (counter-terrorism operation in J&K) and Op Rhino across Assam, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Op Pawan in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force.

Also Read | Manipur: 17 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

“Action should have been taken much earlier, but before the video, no one really believed us when we told them what had happened,” he said.

“God must have made the video (of the sexual assault) go viral to ensure that the truth comes out,” the army veteran added.

The retired army official is a recipient of several medals including the Sainya Seva Medal, Op Vijay Medal, Videsh Seva Medal and a Special Service Medal, as per the report. His medals inspired the youth to join the armed forces.

He told the publication that ever since the incident, he has been receiving calls from officers in his unit as well as the ex-servicemen association. He also said that before the video went viral, no one from the police or the government had even contacted the family.

Reportedly, it was based on his complaint that a zero FIR was filed at the Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district on May 18, almost two weeks after the incident happened.

After the video emerged on July 19, the women have reportedly been moved to ‘safe zones’ by the tribals. According to the Indian Express report, due to the tensions prevailing in the region, tribal leaders are ‘filtering’ access to the three women.

During the Supreme Court hearing last week, Centre had told the court that the victims could not be reached physically or telephonically due to resistance from civil society organisations.