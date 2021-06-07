Government-community efforts help Mizoram successfully conduct class X examinations

In what many described as "perfect timing", Mizoram successfully conducted the class X examinations just before the second wave of Covid-19 hit the state and declared the results last week.

The class X examinations for students under the state board were conducted between April 1 and 20 this year with strict Covid-19 protocols, in which 18,012 students appeared in 116 centres. "It became possible only because of the help and assistance provided by students' organisations and the community," said an official of Mizoram Board of School Education.

The results were declared on June 3 and 82.43 per cent students cleared the examinations, which was 14.1 per cent higher than last year.

The examinations were conducted at a time the Central Board of School Education and most state boards cancelled the examinations in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. West Bengal government on Monday decided to cancel the class X and XII examinations as the state was still grappling with Covid-19 situation.

However, Bihar had conducted the class X examinations and declared the results recently.

Congratulating the students, Mizoram's school education minister, Lalchhandama Ralte said there was a lot of speculation and concern among students and the government whether the examinations could be held or not.

"The students' body helped to ensure that the Covid-19 protocols were maintained properly in order to ensure that the examinations were conducted with students not getting infected. We are happy that we could complete the examinations before the number of Covid-19 cases surged in our state," said the official of the board.

Mizoram reported over 13,000 Covid-19 cases of which a little over 3,000 persons recovered. The state reported 55 deaths due to the virus so far.