Government signs peace pact with insurgent group of Manipur

The agreement provides for rehabilitation and re-settlement of the armed cadres

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 27 2022, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 19:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Centre on Tuesday signed a peace agreement with a Manipur insurgent group, which agreed to give up violence and join the peaceful democratic process.

The tripartite agreement was signed by the central and Manipur governments and the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) rebel group which mostly operated in Manipur.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of an 'insurgency-free and prosperous Northeast' and under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government of India and the government of Manipur entered into a cessation of operation agreement in New Delhi with ZUF that had been active for more than a decade.

Representatives of the armed group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land, the statement said.

The agreement provides for rehabilitation and re-settlement of the armed cadres. A joint monitoring group will be constituted to oversee enforcement of the agreed ground rules.

This will be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur, the statement said.

The agreement was signed by senior home ministry officials and the government of Manipur and the representatives of ZUF in presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. 

