Governor of poll-bound Manipur seeks help of spiritual leaders to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati ,
  • Jan 29 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 21:47 ist
Manipur Governor La Ganesan in a meeting with spiritual leaders at Raj Bhawan in Imphal on Saturday. Credit: Manipur government.

As Covid-19 situation remains serious ahead of Assembly elections in Manipur, Governor La Ganesan on Saturday met several spiritual leaders seeking their help to ramp up vaccination. 

In a meeting with 18 church leaders and 17 imams, the Governor requested them to encourage people to take both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination as the state is also gearing up for the elections. "As the spiritual leaders enjoy a lot of respect in their respective society, they can help the ongoing anti-Covid vaccination drive by encouraging people to take both doses of the vaccine," said a government official.

The Governor highlighted the serious Covid-19 situation in the state and how vaccination has remained low in many areas, particularly in the hill districts. 

The official said only 52 per cent of people in the state have taken both doses of the vaccine and vaccine hesitancy has affected the state health department's drive to go for vaccination, mainly in the hill districts.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Manipur remained 16.3 per cent on Saturday.

The vaccination (both doses) stood at as low as 13.87 per cent in Kangpokpi, Ukhrul (19.77 per cent), Senapati (25.35 per cent) and Kamjong (35.01 per cent) districts. 

The state health department started targetted vaccination across the state since Election Commission earlier this month expressed concern over low vaccination in the poll-bound state. The EC asked the state government to carry out vaccination of all to conduct the polling.

Elections for 60-member Assembly are scheduled on February 27 and March 3.

