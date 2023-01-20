Guv releases Assamese version of PM's 'Exam Warrior'

Governor releases Assamese version of PM's 'Exam Warriors'

The Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S S Meenakshi Sundaram along with the officers of the Raj Bhavan were present at the book release event

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jan 20 2023, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 13:18 ist
Assam Guv at the book release function: Credit: Twitter/@jagdishmukhi

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi released the Assamese version of Exam Warriors authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor on Thursday said it was an honour to have released the book penned by the prime minister for the greater benefit of the student community of the country.

"This gesture of the prime minister in the arena of education will certainly be a source of inspiration to students to attain excellence in the pursuit of knowledge", he said.

The Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S S Meenakshi Sundaram along with the officers of the Raj Bhavan were present at the book release event.

India News
Assam
Narendra Modi

