Govt officially invites doctors for meeting with Mamata

Soon after the agitating junior doctors at state-run medical colleges in West Bengal stated that they have not received any official invitation from the West Bengal government for a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state's Director of Medical Education P K Mitra wrote to the agitators inviting them to attend the meeting.

"In this condition, I have to inform you that hat Hon'ble Chief Minister has agreed to meet representatives for each medical college of the state at Nabanno at 3 pm on 17th June, 2019. The discussion will focus in all your demands," stated the letter by Mitra.

He also stated that the discussion and resolutions at the meeting will be recorded band communicated to them.

"I also confirm that the discussion and resolutions taken in the meeting shall be recorded and duly communicated to you... I also request you to immediately communicate to me names of two representatives from each medical college to enable us to keep your security passes ready," stated Mitra.