Govt schools show improvement in Assam: Report

Government schools evaluated during a state-wide exercise in Assam have shown improvement this year compared to 2022, with the number of schools placed in the highest A+ grade category increasing and those in the lowest category going down, a report said.

The number of students placed in the top performing categories has also increased in 2023 against the previous year, it said.

The result of ‘Gunotsav 2023’, covering 44,531 schools and 41,35,163 (96.69 per cent) students in all 31 districts, was released here by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Children from Classes 1 to 9 of government/ provincialised, tea garden management schools, tea garden model schools, Adarsh Vidyalaya, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and residential schools were covered in the exercise.

The percentage of schools with grade A+ was at 28.64 per cent this year against 11.56 per cent in 2022.

Schools placed in category A also increased to 46.19 per cent in 2023 against 40.69 per cent last year.

On the other hand, the percentage of schools in category B , C and D has come down to 18.58, 4.75 and 1.85 this year compared to 31.54, 11.13 and 5.08 respectively in 2022.

Schools scoring a percentage of 86.50 and above are placed in the A+ category, between 73.50 and 86.49 per cent in A, 60.50 to 73.49 per cent in B, between 48.50 and 60.49 per cent in C and 0-48.49 per cent in the D category.

The percentage of students placed in the A+ and A categories has increased to 38.16 and 32.51 per cent in 2023, against 23.79 and 25.64 per cent respectively in the previous year.

There has been a dip in the percentage of students in categories B, C and D to 16.57, 6.37 and 6.39 per cent this year, compared to 21.20, 12.58 and 16.78 per cent in 2022.

Among the districts, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Golaghat were the best-performing ones, while West Karbi Anlong, Chirang and Karbi Anglong were placed at the bottom of the table.

This year’s ‘Gunotsav’ was carried out in three phases from January 18 to February 18, focusing on four core areas – scholastic (learning outcomes of children), co-scholastic, infrastructure and community participation.

Claiming that the initiative has been found to have a “great impact on the school education scenario in the state”, the government has already issued notification for incorporating the evaluation process in the academic calendar.

‘Gunotsav’ was first organised in 2017 and this was the fourth edition of the exercise.