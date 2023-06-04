Govt sets up 3-member panel to probe Manipur violence

The commission shall submit its report to the central government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2023, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 18:49 ist
People from Meitei Community stage a protest against the ongoing violence in Manipur at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: IANS Photo

The Government on Sunday set up a three-member Commission of Inquiry under former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba to investigate the recent violence in Manipur triggered by the demand for reservation for Meities.

The gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs has retired IAS officers Himanshu Shekhar Das and Aloka Prabhakar members and would probe the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities since May 3.

The setting up of the Commission of Inquiry came following a recommendation from the Manipur government and its acceptance by the MHA.

The investigation also includes the sequence of events leading to, and all the facts relating to violence, lapses or dereliction of duty on the part of any of the responsible authorities or individuals and the adequacy of the administrative measures taken to prevent, and to deal with the violence and riots.

Read | Saw my brother lying in a pool of blood, mother shielding him from mob: Manipur violence survivor

The Imphal headquartered Commission has been given time till six months from the date of its first sitting. It could also submit interim reports to the union government.

It is also equipped to look into complaints or allegations that may be made before it by any individual or association.

Separately, Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades from National Highway-2 so that basic and essential goods such as food, medicines and fuel can reach the state.

"My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people. I also request that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus," he tweeted.

Shah added, "Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state."

There was no incident of violence in Manipur in the last 24 hours and the state was "completely peaceful" on Saturday, security adviser to state government Kuldiep Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.

“People have been cooperating fully after the home minister's visit. The general public, civil society organisations and prominent citizens are working in close coordination with the administration and helping restore peace,” he said.

