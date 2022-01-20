Grenade hurled at NPP supporter's home, 1 injured

Grenade hurled at NPP supporter's house in poll-bound Manipur, 1 injured

The incident happened late on Wednesday at the house K Loken in Arapti Awang Leikai in Irilbung police station area

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 20 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 13:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A hand grenade was hurled at the house of an NPP supporter in Imphal East district in poll-bound Manipur, injuring a person, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened late on Wednesday at the house K Loken in Arapti Awang Leikai in Irilbung police station area, which is in Keirao assembly segment, they said.

In the grenade blast, Loken's 27-year-old son suffered injuries on his right leg, police said.

Director-General of Police P Doungel along with senior police officers visited the area following the incident.

Those behind the grenade attack are yet to be identified, police said.

Claiming that they do not have enmity with anyone, Loken's family said they recently did not allow the BJP to put up its flag at their compound.

With placards such as 'Denounce Gun Culture', locals staged protest in the area, demanding immediate arrest of those behind the incident.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

On January 9, a BJP worker was killed along with an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel in Imphal West district.

Manipur will vote for its 60-member assembly on February 27 and March 3. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Manipur
Manipur Assembly Elections
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Manipur Assembly Polls 2022
Manipur Polls
Assembly Elections 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

 