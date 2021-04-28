Groom dies of Covid-19 hours before wedding in Bihar

Abhay Kumar
Abhay Kumar,
  Apr 28 2021, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 20:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

In a tragic incident, a groom, who was slated to get married on April 27 at Biharsharif in Nalanda district, died of coronavirus hours before his marriage.

The tragic story is about a railway employee Virendra Paswan, who was posted at the Biharsharif railway station. The wedding was slated for Tuesday, April 27, and the bride’s family members were busy making the last-minute arrangements for the D-day when the tragic news left everyone present there shocked.

According to the family sources, Virendra, while discharging his duty, was afflicted with the coronavirus on April 13. On being found positive, he preferred home isolation for 14 days and went to stay at his ancestral home in Sahibganj (Jharkhand).

Hoping that everything will be fine in the next fortnight, the preparations for a simple wedding went on.

However, on April 27, Virendra’s condition took a turn for worse. He died hours before his marriage.

“A pall of gloom descended on our house after this tragic news. Instead of ‘Baraat’, we are taking out his ‘arthi’ for cremation,” said one of his family members.

“Virendra was a nice human being. The news that our young colleague passed away on the day of his wedding has left us speechless,” said one of his colleagues at Biharsharif railway station.

