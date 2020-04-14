Guideline released for pregnant women with coronavirus

Guideline released for pregnant women having coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 14 2020, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 11:04 ist

Pregnant women with suspected or confirmed coronavirus infection should have their childbirth only at secondary and territory level delivery points where they should be kept isolated from regular patients, West Bengal health department said on Monday.

All medical college hospitals were directed to have separate OT for such pregnant women, the health department said in a guideline.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"The standards and facilities required for infection control in these areas should be the same as that of other adults with suspected and confirmed COVID-19 infection," it said.

Infants born to women with COVID-19 should be fed according to the standard infant feeding guidelines applying necessary precautions, it said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

While breastfeeding her child, such a mother need to maintain respiratory hygiene by using a triple-layer mask, and hand hygiene before and after contacting the baby said the guideline.

Auxiliary nurse-midwifery (ANM) and Asha workers should keep a tab on all pregnant women and especially high- risk pregnancies to ensure early detection of complications and follow-up. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
pregnancy
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 