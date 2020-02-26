Guwahati-bound SpiceJet aircraft makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

A Guwahati-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at the Kolkata Airport on Wednesday.

According to sources at the Kolkata Airport, the aircraft carrying 183 passengers made the emergency landing after the pilot suspected that fuel was leaking from the tanks.

“The pilot did not want to take any risks and immediately sought permission for an emergency landing,” a senior Kolkata Airport official said.

After landing the flight was put through a comprehensive check-up following which no leakage was found in the fuel tanks.

“It was found during the check-up that only some water was leaking in the aircraft. Steps are being taken to resolve the issue,” said the official.

After several hours, the issue was resolved and the flight set out for Guwahati in the afternoon.