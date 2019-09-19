Harping on NRC in Bengal may dampen BJP’s prospects

The Bengal BJP leadership’s constant emphasis on conducting the NRC in the state may boomerang and dampen its prospect in the 2021 Assembly elections. The exclusion of about 19 lakh people from the final list of NRC in Assam, has created ripples across the country and West Bengal is no exception.

The state BJP leadership has repeatedly claimed that if the saffron party comes to power in the state, the NRC will be held in Bengal and about 2 crore people will be excluded. Such claims, along with the fact that a significant section of those excluded from NRC in Assam are Bengali speaking people will not go down well with the general public in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that she will utilise the NRC issue to halt BJP’s progress in the state. The tall claims made by the state BJP leadership over the NRC issue has handed her a new weapon on a platter against the ruling party at the Centre.

Last week, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said that sooner or later the NRC will be held in Bengal and then the “2 crore Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims” who have illegally entered the state will be thrown out.

Keen on building up public opinion against NRC in the state the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo recently held a well-attended protest march in Kolkata. Mamata said that as long as she is alive, she will not allow the NRC in Bengal. If Banerjee’s strategy of capitalising on the confusion over NRC in Bengal and invoking Bengali sentiment over the issue works out, then BJP’s progress in Bengal may come to a grinding halt.

Another cause of concern for the state BJP is that the TMC, along with the Left Front and Congress may join forces against the saffron party over the NRC issue. Recently, a resolution was passed against the NRC in Bengal at the state Assembly. BJP was the lone party to oppose the resolution as TMC, Left Front and Congress supported it in unison.

This has created the possibility of unification of anti-BJP votes in Bengal which will ultimately benefit TMC.

Unless the state BJP is able to address the concern over NRC and counter TMC’s campaign, its aim of coming to power in Bengal may remain a distant dream.