Haven't received a penny from Centre for Bulbul: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state government has not received any financial assistance from the Centre till date for the damage caused by the cyclone Bulbul despite the assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have not received a single penny from the Centre till date from the Centre even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured in a tweet of helping the state a day after the cyclone Bulbul hit the state,” said Banerjee. The Chief Minister was replying to a question at the state Assembly during the Question Hour regarding the damage caused by the cyclone.

Banerjee also said that Home Minister Amit Shah had also tweeted assuring all kinds of help to the state government.

As for the damage caused to agriculture, the Chief Minister said that the cyclone damaged about 14 lakh hectares of land. She said that 15 people have died during the calamity.

The Bengal government has given an estimate of Rs.23000 crores to a team sent by the Centre but is yet to receive any funds from the Centre.

An amount of Rs. 1200 crore has been released by the state government to provide financial assistance to affected farmers.

A war of words erupted between the TMC and BJP when Union Minister Babul Supriyo who visited the cyclone-affected areas were shown black flags and allegedly heckled by local TMC workers.