Anti-CAA protests: HC allows charges against Gogoi

HC nixes NIA court order, allows agency to frame charges against Gogoi for anti-CAA stir

Gogoi said he and the three others have been asked to appear before the Special NIA Court on February 23

PTI
PTI, Guwahati ,
  • Feb 09 2023, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 20:34 ist
MLA from Sibsagar and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to frame charges against Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi and three of his associates in connection with anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist links.

Hearing a petition by the probe agency challenging the order of a Special NIA Court giving clean chit to the four, a division bench comprising Justices Suman Shyam and Malasri Nandi asked it to go ahead with framing charges after reopening the case.

"The high court has accepted NIA's plea to reopen the case and frame charges against the four persons. The case will be heard again in the Special NIA Court," Gogoi’s counsel Santanu Borthakur told PTI.

Gogoi said he and the three others have been asked to appear before the Special NIA Court on February 23.

"I am going to challenge this verdict in the Supreme Court. I am hopeful of a positive outcome there," the Raijor Dal chief told PTI.

The Special NIA Court on July 1, 2021, released Gogoi and his three associates for their alleged role in the violent anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act stir in Assam in December 2019.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Gauhati High Court
Assam
CAA
Akhil Gogoi

What's Brewing

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 