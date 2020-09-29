HC notice to Centre over plea to declare Hindus as minority in Nagaland, Mizoram

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre over a plea to declare Hindus and indigenous people of Nagaland and Mizoram as religious minorities in those states.
A division bench of acting Chief Justice Koteswar Singh and Justice Manish Chaudhary issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Minority Affairs on the PIL filed by Pankaj Deka.
Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, appearing for Deka, challenged the validity of Section 2(C) of National Commission of Minorities Act and sought a direction for identification of minorities at the state level.
He contended that the TMA Pai judgment (2002) was the law of the land, which very categorically clarified that linguistic and religious minorities, should be identified at the state level.
The Centre, however, has not taken any step in the spirit of the 2002 judgment even after 18 years, the petitioner claimed, adding, "The protection guaranteed under Article 30, is being siphoned off by the majority community of the Nagaland and Meghalaya."
The petitioner submitted Christians are undoubtedly in majority in states of Mizoram (87.16%), Meghalaya (74.59%), Nagaland (88.10%) but they are treated as a minority for all purposes.
Upadhyay said that the 1993 notification on minority community was "manifestly arbitrary, unreasonable and brazenly offended" Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.
The court put the matter for consideration on November 16.