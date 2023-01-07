Implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha: Mandaviya

Health Minister Mandaviya urges Odisha govt to implement Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme

The Health Ministry has also written to the state government in this regard

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  Jan 07 2023, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 21:17 ist
Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday urged the Odisha government to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the state so that beneficiaries can avail benefits of cashless hospitalisation.

Speaking to the media after participating in the 4th annual convocation of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, he said the Health Ministry has also written to the state government in this regard.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY) aims to achieve the target of universal health coverage and provide access to free and affordable healthcare services to the people residing in the remotest of the areas.

The scheme aims to provide free and cashless healthcare services up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (over 53 crore beneficiaries) as per the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC)-2011 database.

The AB-PMJAY is implemented in all states and Union territories barring West Bengal, NCT of Delhi and Odisha.

