Heat forces Patna educational institutes to remain shut till June 24

The district administration had already shut the educational institutions till June 18.

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Jun 17 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 14:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid an ongoing heat wave across Bihar, Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekher Singh has issued a directive all educational institutes in the state capital to remain closed until June 24.

Due to the strong heat wave, a number of people have died in Bihar this summer and the directive was taken has been taken as a precaution.

The district administration had already shut the educational institutions till June 18 and the fresh directive will come into effect from June 19.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to the residents of Patna, Banka, Jamui, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Nalanda, Nawada, Samastipur and Sheikhpura to stay indoors between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next 24 hours as the heat wave will be at its peak during the period.

Bihar
India News
heatwave

