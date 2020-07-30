Heavy rain forecast for north Bengal till Sunday

Heavy rain forecast for north Bengal till Sunday

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 30 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 21:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The Met department on Thursday forecast heavy rain in north Bengal for the next three days, while one or two places in the southern districts of the state are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning till Saturday morning.

Moderate to heavy rain occurred in some districts of north Bengal as the southern part of the state remained mostly dry, the Met department said.

Coochbehar recorded the highest rain at 90 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, while Jalpaiguri and Siliguri recorded 52.4 mm and 42.6 mm rain during the same period, the met said.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rain in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar till Sunday morning.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Met Department
India Meteorological Department
weather forecast
thunderstorm

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 