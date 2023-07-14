Heavy rain causes flash flood at Assam-Meghalaya border

Heavy rain triggers flash flood at Assam-Meghalaya border

IANS
IANS, Guwahati,
  • Jul 14 2023, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 23:26 ist
Vehicles move through the waterlogged National Highway 27 following monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy downpour triggered a flash flood, blocking the National Highway 6 at Assam's Jorabat on Friday, causing chaos for commuters between Shillong and Guwahati.

Due to this, there was severe traffic congestion as light vehicles were observed partially buried beneath the rising water.

Also Read | Bhutan to release excess water from Kurichhu dam, Assam on high alert

A senior government official said that the drainage overflowed as a result of the heavy rain, flooding the highway with an unforeseen amount of water.

Few light vehicles became immobile due to the floodwaters, unable to travel either forward or backwards. Due to the congested road conditions, both travellers going from Shillong to Guwahati and those going the other way have seen significant delays and extended journey durations.

Commuters were asked to drive slowly and cautiously through the problematic section of the route.

Assam
floods
Rainfall
rains
India News

